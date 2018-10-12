Letter: Austin respects the taxpayers of District 67

I want to express my support for State Rep. Sue Austin for House District 67. Rep. Austin has worked tirelessly for the taxpayers in her district. As a representative for my district, specifically Gray, she has been very responsive to my concerns and issues. She continues to receive high marks from the small business community, which is what drives our economy in our great state of Maine. I find her to have a common sense approach to balancing the need to fund important programs while looking out for our hard-earned tax dollars and how they are implemented at the state level. I look forward to supporting her again this year for another term as my state representative for District 67.

Michael Buhelt

Gray