Letter: Austin's work in Augusta has had positivve impact on all

Sue Austin is the right choice for House District 67. I grew up in Gray-New Gloucester and Sue was one of the first politicians I met when I got involved in politics while in high school. She has served her constituents in Casco, Frye Island, Gray and Raymond well, and I know she will continue to do so during the 2019-2020 legislative session.

Sue has sponsored or co-sponsored a lot of legislation that will have a positive impact on Mainers including an act to establish a statewide sexual assault forensic examination kit tracking system, an act to support the evaluation of opioid diversion efforts, an act to restore the trip credit to Maine employees, and an act to allow hemp growers to grow hemp from clones and to grow hemp indoors. Sue works for the people of the 67th House district, and she has proven that over and over again in Augusta by voting in the people’s best interest, not the interests of big business.

I strongly encourage everyone to get out and vote for Sue Austin on Nov. 6 or vote absentee before Nov. 1 if you will be unable to get to the polls on Election Day. Let’s be sure the 67th district has a voice in Augusta,

Believe in Sue, believe in Maine!

Katherine Slye

New Gloucester