Letter: Balentine finds fault in the wrong places

Sadly, again, I am writing to state my disdain for columnist John Balentine, who has found the tone of American politics in his view to be mostly the fault of resisting Democrats and renowned reporters like Bob Woodward. They are, in his words, “trumping up every story.” If I were him I wouldn’t sully the image of Walter Cronkite by assuming he would be delivering today’s news without taking note of who is in the White House and reporting it as if calmness is the way it should be reported. Can Balentine really ignore Trump, the real sickness at the top, the person he fails to even mention in any negative light? Sad.

Ray Monahan

Windham