Letter: Beem correct about spoilers from left

I agree with Edgar Allen Beem when he talks about (selfish) spoilers on the left leading to victories on the right that have been disasters.

I’d also comment about ranked-choice voting. My wife favors the idea. I voted for it because it was clear many people will continue to vote for the spoilers thinking they’re expressing their true feelings or something like that (even though they’ve seen what this brings). But I say the primary process is when our choices already get ranked in a sense, and that’s more or less worked for a long time. And we have all that time to express ourselves, and to maybe influence the two top candidates.

David H. Brown

Raymond