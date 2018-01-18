Letter: Drivers, put your lights on

Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, it’s 45 degrees in greater Portland and very foggy. I find the subliminal practice of driving a four-wheeled vehicle of any size at any speed in fog without your headlights or even parking lights turned on, extremely dangerous, reckless and irresponsible.

For a state with a record number of fatalities due to distracted driving, driving under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol, pedestrians being struck, the number of people I saw this morning driving without any lights on is downright ridiculous.

Dennis Marrotte

Westbrook