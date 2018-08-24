Letter: Fay gets the work done right

I strongly believe Jessica Fay has earned another term as our District 66 state representative. As a freshman legislator, she quickly immersed herself in her new responsibilities and has represented our district thoughtfully. She

has worked hard to make herself available to her constituents with office hours in Casco, Poland and Raymond. She listens to the district, explores issues, determines the best outcome, and then votes accordingly. As a member of the Environment and Natural Resources Committee, she has kept the interests of our district in mind, helping sponsor bills to maintain Maine’s lake water quality. Most importantly, Jess recognizes the importance of working across the aisle to help move bills forward for the benefit of her constituents, and for the entire state.

Put simply, she gets the work of government done. She has earned another term and deserves our votes.

Brian Walker

Raymond