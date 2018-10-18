Letter: Foley will do what's best for Westbrook

I have personally and professionally known Michael Foley since he was a junior at Westbrook High School. I was honored to be the superintendent of schools in your outstanding community for 10 years. Michael was one of the first student representatives to be appointed to the Westbrook School Committee. During the two years that he served, we developed a friendship which has continued to grow over the years.

While Michael was on the School Committee he was always well-prepared for all meetings. He studied the agenda ahead of time and understood the issues before the committee by doing his homework. His prospective as a student representative was invaluable and he was not timid in presenting his views, even if they were sometimes unpopular with the adult members. His contribution was most valuable during budget reviews, since he served on the budget committee of the School Committee and was extremely responsible about keeping Westbrook affordable. Michael worked hard to balance the needs of the school with the needs of the taxpayers. I was amazed that a teenager would spend evenings and Saturdays reviewing our line items in the budget in order to make informed decisions. Michael also willingly worked with me on various time-demanding issues, including securing the site and funding for the beautiful Westbrook Middle School.

You may wonder after retiring nine years ago why I am writing this recommendation. The answer is easy. I still care deeply for Westbrook and I have continued to watch Michael grow. In my opinion, he has outstanding personal values and an array of well-developed skills that will enhance any position that he holds. I know that electing Michael to the Westbrook City Council At-Large seat will assure the citizens of a smart, dedicated and professional member who will always vote for what is best for the community.

Stan Sawyer

