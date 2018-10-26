Letter: From Windham Ski Team to environmental protection, Butler's work matters

We are writing to support Jennie Butler for House District 25. We have known Jennie for many years through her work as a teacher in the Windham Schools, and as a supporter of the Windham Ski Team. Our son Max was one of the first students to join the Windham Ski Team, and Jennie was a volunteer who helped make the team a reality. When our daughter Marta became the ski coach, Jennie was a tireless volunteer and supporter of the team. Additionally, we are excited to support a candidate who is endorsed by the Sierra Club. We need representatives who will take climate change seriously and help Maine become a leader in environmental protection. Please join us in supporting Jennie Butler for House District 25.

Helen and Sparky Hurgin

Windham