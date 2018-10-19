Letter: Gass will be kind of legislator residents deserve

House District 67 needs a representative who will be more than a rubber stamp for her partisan allies. Independent Anne Gass is just such a person.

In her hometown of Gray, Anne is well-known as a creative problem solver. A former member of the Zoning Board of Appeals, Comprehensive Plan Committee, and School Board, she helped guide our town through a period of intense change. As a consultant to governments and nonprofit agencies, she developed successful affordable housing policies and led efforts to conserve riverfront in Raymond. Anne also took the lead in creating Gray’s bicycle and pedestrian trail network, one of the town’s most successful public/private partnerships in recent memory.

We often hear its time for a change. This is especially true in District 67. I hope voters will join me in supporting Anne Gass, who will be the kind of legislator we deserve.

Paul Proudian

Gray