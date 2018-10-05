Letter: Gass will bring needed change to Augusta

It’s time for positive change in Augusta. In House District 67 which includes most of Gray, parts of Raymond and Casco, and Frye Island we have an opportunity to elect an exceptional candidate with Independent Anne Gass. I’ve known Anne for many years and my admiration and respect for her has only grown. She has a strong reputation for hard work, many years of volunteerism and business experience. She has the intellect and skills to bring positive and intelligent solutions to the issues facing us today. I have voted for every party in past elections, am proud to be able to vote for Independent Anne Gass and ask you to join me in sending Anne to Augusta. She is undoubtedly the best candidate.

Janis Visser

Gray