Letter: Gass will give constitutents active voice

Anne Gass will be an effective representative for District 67. She has raised her family in this area for over 30 years. She has served on a variety of civic organizations. She is committed to growing the community through support of local schools and local businesses. She has ideas for improving government services and supporting tax reforms that are reasonable and fair. Her most important quality is that she takes the time to listen to others and to respond to their concerns. She will give the citizens of District 67 an active voice in the legislature.

Will H. Burrow

Gray