Letter: Gorham-Portland bus service 'awesome'

Hey, Gorham, great news! Six months ago, Greater Portland Metro introduced a new bus line to Gorham called the Husky Line. I have been using this line since the beginning, and I am happy to write it is awesome. It has everything I look for in transportation – it’s punctual, fast and clean and has the very best drivers. The Husky Line isn’t your grandfather’s bus line. The buses have soft padded cloth seats and WiFi. I am always greeted with a smile and a kind word and then transported to Gorham or Portland in a flash. If you are sick of the traffic to and from Portland and then the lack and price of parking once you get there, my suggestion is try the Husky just once. I am sure you will be surprised then become a frequent pleased rider like me.

Tom Grant

Gorham