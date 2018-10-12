Letter: Gray's Austin has qualities essential for office

As a professional young adult living in Gray with my family, I support and endorse Sue Austin for Maine House District 67 and encourage my fellow district citizens in joining me with voting for her in the November election. Like myself, Sue was born and raised in Gray and threads of our community are carefully woven into the commitment for which she stands. I continue to be impressed with Sue’s ability to listen and discuss even minute concerns as well as her ability to direct much-needed quality development throughout our community. Sue’s genuine presence and participation in local events, meetings, and fundraisers is nearly constant. I find her to be honest trustworthy and dedicated; all of which are essential for the office in which she should be elected.

Marissa D. Stewart

Gray