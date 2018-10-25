Letter: Sanborn advocates health care for all, LGBTQ rights

Senate District 30 (Scarborough, Gorham and Buxton), would be fortunate to elect Dr. Linda Sanborn in November. She is a Clean Elections candidate who supports Clean Elections funding because it allows people without personal wealth or big donors to have the opportunity to run for office. She has eight years of legislative experience, representing Gorham in the Maine House of Representatives.

Dr. Sanborn is compassionate, and she’s been a consistent advocate of Medicaid expansion, which 59 percent of this district supported. She understands that the expansion will be good for our economy, bringing substantial dollars into our state and helping to create jobs. Dr. Sanborn believes that health care is a human right, and that health care decisions should be based on science, not ideology.

With the possibility of Roe v. Wade being weakened or overturned, access to birth control and safe and legal abortions may come down to individual states. Dr. Sanborn, a 25-year family physician, understands that women’s medical decisions should be made between women and their doctors, and she was endorsed by Planned Parenthood. She also supports equal rights for people who are LGBTQ, a stance that earned her the endorsement of Equality Maine.

A married mother of three grown sons, she understands the issues we working families face daily. She is hardworking, sincere and she is a skilled listener. She will be the advocate we need in Augusta. Please join me in voting for Dr. Linda Sanborn on November 6th.

Jennifer Jortberg

Scarborough