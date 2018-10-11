Letter: Small business community benefits from Volk's work

My name is Bret Watson and I am the president of Jotul North America in Gorham. As a business leader, what happens in Augusta is very important to me. I am completely convinced that Amy Volk is the best candidate to represent District 30 as our state senator.

As chair of the Labor, Commerce, Research and Economic Development committee, Amy overseas just about every bill in Augusta that impacts our business and the many great businesses in Gorham. I know while I’m busy working to grow my company, Amy is doing what it takes to make that as easy as possible.

I have looked at Amy’s record and I have seen how she is has been scored by the National Federation of Independent Business, The Maine Chamber of Commerce and several other business organizations. In every case, without exception, Amy receives the highest scores of just about any senator in the Legislature. She is a true champion for Maine’s small business community and for the people of Maine.

I want Jotul to continue to grow so we can employ more residents of Gorham, Scarborough and Buxton. It is critical that we have senators like Amy in Augusta. On Nov. 6, I hope everyone will vote to re-elect Senator Amy Volk.

Bret Watson

President/CEO, Jøtul North America

Gorham