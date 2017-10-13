Letter to the editor: Cummings would respect Windham taxpayers' dollars

In November we have an opportunity to add a new face to Windham Town Council. I am supporting Rebecca Cummings for East District representative (all Windham voters can vote for district candidates.). Rebecca grew up in Maine, raised in a Portland home where her Dad and uncle grew up and where her grandfather still resides. She entered the Army two weeks after graduating from Deering High School and served as a medic in Germany where she met her husband and became an Army wife for his 22 years of military service. After his retirement from the military, she and her family chose Windham, where her parents live, to finish raising their sons in the state she loves and considers their “forever home.”

Rebecca has been a young wife and mother on fixed income through many regular military and wartime deployments. She earned her nursing degree while raising a young family and now works as a school nurse. She is someone who will respect taxpayer dollars and evaluate spending in a thorough and careful way. As a nurse, she makes important decisions on evidence-based data. You can depend on her to research issues, weigh facts and seek out voter feedback. She has considerable concern for low- and fixed-income families who, when taxes are raised, need to make serious choices about what necessities need to be cut from their already tight family budgets.

It is time for some new insights and a new listening ear on the Windham Town Council.

Rebecca Cummings has already knocked on nearly 300 doors hoping to hear your concerns and let you get to know her. She plans to continue through voting day. Check out her Facebook page or email her at greg_becca_2000@yahoo.com with your thoughts and ideas. Then cast your ballot for Rebecca Cummings on voting day in November.

Doris Meehan

Windham