Letter to the editor: Does Balentine purposely write to incite?

There will be ups and downs, says Balentine! He’s not all bad … hopefully the ride will be worth it! Even Trump’s negatives have silver linings? Why is this guy writing editorials, is it to insult people? Is he smirking knowing that he incites reactions in readers who keep hoping for sane opinion pieces from local newspapers? Your other two opinion writers appear to be sane.

If Balentine keeps writing that there’s a dark side to every man or woman as a way of indicating Trump’s dark side is just something we should accept, that is an opinion that tells me all I need to know. “Here’s Something” when I see it as your paper’s lead editorial tells me I need to find other places for reasonable reading material.

Ray Monahan

Windham