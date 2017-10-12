Letter to the editor: Unopposed candidates need votes, too

I would like to publicly thank all for committing, endorsing and signing my nomination paper for the town of Gorham’s Portland Water District trustee and allowing me to be placed on the Nov. 7 municipal election ballot.

I need to ask for Gorham’s help again. Please cast your vote for me on Nov. 7. Even though I am running unopposed, I do not want to make the same mistake that Randy Richardson made in his bid to run for the Riceville, Iowa, school board in 2015. Richardson, running unopposed, lost the election because no one voted for him or anyone for that matter. Paradoxically, all of his district’s 122 registered voters did not place a single vote for a new school board member in the ballot box. It seems Randy was so confident in an easy win he stayed home to tend the crops and didn’t vote.

In the next few weeks, I will be campaigning by knocking on as many doors as I can to introduce myself and hear your comments and concerns about the Portland Water District.

Together we need to send a Gorham resident to represent us as a Portland Water District Trustee. Let’s not stay home to tend the crops. All our votes matter.

Tom Grant

Gorham