Letter: Violette dedicated public servant, former mayor says

I am writing to offer my support to Jim Violette running for Ward 5 School Committee. As the former mayor of Westbrook for nine years I had plenty of interaction with Jim in his role as School Committee chairman. We tackled many budgets together, managed complex legal issues and met collaboratively in advance of our budget process to outline the priorities for our community.

Jim was passionate about his desire to improve the educational system in Westbrook. He also wore two hats when tackling union negotiations, balancing the needs of those at the table with the citizens of Westbrook – never an easy balance to achieve. I worked collaboratively with Jim when I served on the School Committee and he as the chairman of the City Council, and in this past role and his current role I always found him to be fair and responsible to his constituent groups.

I have also had the pleasure of working with Jim on a private non-profit board where he volunteers his time to serve our senior citizen population across the state of Maine. I have always appreciated Jim volunteering his time and talent to ensure our seniors have the best possible access to home care and hospice.

Jim is a true dedicated public servant and whether serving as a former city councilor or on the Westbrook School Committee – you can be sure that he will balance the needs of all stakeholders and drive towards solutions that are in the best interest for all.

Please vote on Nov. 6.

Colleen Hilton

Former mayor of Westbrook

Former chairman, Westbrook School Committee