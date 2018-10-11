Letter: Volk a champion for Maine's children

Please accept this official endorsement for Sen. Amy Volk from Scarborough. I have had the honor and privilege of working side by side with Sen. Volk on behalf of young children and their families for the past 2½ years in Augusta.

Amy and I have served on the Child Care Advisory Committee as well as the Maine Children’s Growth Council. There is no member of state government that is more energetic or devoted to early education than Sen. Volk, and her nonpartisan effort to build coalitions for children are a rare event in the capital.

The work of our charitable foundation and its nonprofit schools in Scarborough and Westbrook continue to be advanced through Sen. Volk’s dedication to our children. Please join me in adding to her support this election year so that we may complete our mission of enriching the lives of all of Maine’s children, regardless of socioeconomic status.

Steven R. Brier

Executive director, The Little Dolphin School Foundation

Westbrook