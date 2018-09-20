Letter: Vote Holmes to represent city at county level

We are pleased to support Bill Holmes in his campaign to serve as county commissioner, representing District 4, which includes our city of Westbrook, the city of South Portland, town of Cape Elizabeth and parts of Portland’s Deering neighborhood.

As Westbrook City Councilor’s At-Large for many years, we have an understanding of the relationship Westbrook has with county government. We feel it is important for Westbrook to have a member of our community represent our city on the County Commission and believe that Bill Holmes would serve us very well.

With nearly 40 years of service as an employee and manager for Cumberland County in various public safety roles, we believe Bill is uniquely qualified to represent us and feel there is no one better equipped to serve as our next county commissioner for District 4.

He has earned a reputation as an honest and dedicated public safety professional and also currently serves the city of Westbrook as a member of our Public Safety Commission and previously as a member of the Zoning Board of Appeals.

We encourage all Westbrook voters to join us in supporting Bill Holmes in his campaign for county commissioner on Nov. 6.

City Councilor John O’Hara

Former City Councilor Michael Foley