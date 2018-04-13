In the Lake Region Weekly dated April 6, 2018, a lengthy, informative article (“Raymond reservations about shared maintenance facility“) appeared about Raymond’s request from the Town of Windham and RSU 14 to help pay for a bond to build a Public Works garage.

I thought that the towns had come to an understanding years ago that RSU 14 would not expect the Town of Raymond to help pay for a proposed middle school to be built in Windham. My recollection was that the argument was decided that whichever town the building was built in would pay for the structure. I have no problem with Raymond paying its percentage of the expense for RSU 14’s maintenance and payroll, but I don’t want Raymond paying for an asset which is in another municipality.

Louise H. Lester, Raymond