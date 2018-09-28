So far, the progressives (socialists, communists, Democrats and some Republicans) have attacked the Bill of Rights with all the enthusiasm of crazed predators.

To date the combination of main street media; progressive congressmen and senators; academics and student activists; rent-a-mobs and wealthy financiers; judicial activists; and activist entertainment and sports millionaires have seriously undermined many key elements of the Constitution as written.

The freedoms of speech, religion and assembly; the right to bear arms; prohibition against unreasonable searches and seizers. Private property killed by EPA regulations, state and local regulations and zoning. Warrants have become fishing expeditions with license for “unreasonable search and seizures.”

The progressives are now in all-out assault mode on due process and the 6th Amendment in the mob lynching of Judge Kavanaugh. The progressives are pushing an accusation as if it is proof positive of guilt. Progressive senators say that Ms. Ford is incapable of having a faulty memory or telling a lie, that Judge Kavanaugh is guilty because he is a man and therefore incapable of telling the truth. The progressives want the accused to present his defense without knowing the specific charge and before the accuser presents her charges. Additionally, the accused is denied legal representation and lastly removal of the locus prescribed by the Constitution from Maryland, where the alleged crime was committed, to a star chamber in the Senate.

We need to elect people who will put the Constitution before politics, so that the rule of law will not degenerate into Inquisitions and Medieval trials by fire.

Jock MacGregor

Sebago