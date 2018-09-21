Letters: Remember, voters: 'Free stuff' isn't free

This November vote for the candidates who say they will get government out of the way, not for the candidates who say more government will give you more stuff.

I hate to say it, but you folks that have embraced socialism’s promise of free health care, free education, free housing, free food, free phones and other free stuff need to do a little research on the true costs of “free stuff” – think Venezuela.

Lady Margaret Thatcher, British prime minister from 1979 to 1990, explained the fatal flaw in socialism in one sentence: “The problem with socialism is that you eventually run out of other people’s money.”

If you understand this, then you will understand why socialism (in any form) has always failed. Because governments don’t create wealth, the “free stuff” that government gives to some it must first steal from others.

Even if you do not understand the real costs of “free stuff” take a good look at how the Venezuelan government changed a wealthy country into a country in chaos, poverty and repression. How did this happen? Venezuela proved the Thatcher theorem; the Venezuelan government gave out “free stuff” to the poor that it stole from other people and now has run out of other people’s stuff.

It is really quite simple: Regardless of party, vote for the candidates that promise opportunity, not the candidates that promise “free stuff” – unless you want to become Venezuela.

Jock MacGregor

Sebago