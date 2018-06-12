Leveille to represent Raymond on RSU 14 board

Raymond Town Clerk Sue Look said that turnout for the June 12 election was “insane.”

RAYMOND — Kate Leveille defeated Jake Stoddard in a race for the Windham Raymond School Board.

Leveille received 531 votes and Stoddard received 407 in the town’s only contested local race Tuesday.

Marshall Bullock ran unopposed and won the only available Selectboard seat, recieving 859 votes.

Sheila Bourque, Robert Gosselin and Kevin Oliver each ran unopposed and won three available three-year seats on the Raymond Budget/Finance Committee, receiving 681 votes, 591 votes and 499 votes respectively.

Crystal Rogers ran unopposed and won an two-year seat on the Budget/Finance Committee.