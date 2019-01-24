Library lending sensory-sensitive literacy kits

WESTBROOK –

WESTBROOK — Walker Memorial Library, which dropped its sensory sensitive story time last fall, is now piloting another way to help those with sensory issues enjoy the library.

The youth services department began circulating activity kits for families to take home last month. Funded through a $3,000 grant, the kits are available for checkout by anyone, said Kara Reiman, youth services librarian.

The grant from Better World Books was originally used to start a sensory sensitive story hour, but low participation brought that to an end. The story hour was smaller, quieter and offered more hands-on experiences for children, said Kate Radke, the youth services assistant who leads the library’s story hours.

“Families that would really benefit from that were already in programming during the day and parents were at work and couldn’t make it when the library was open,” Reiman said.

Many of the items in the new kits come from a group playtime that followed each sensory sensitive story hour. Different kits are focused on the alphabet, construction, trucks and trains. There are also kits with wooden blocks, marbles and two to help with balance.

Reiman said the two kits with balance beams and stepping stones help develop good balance, something she said children with sensory issues may have trouble with. The toys included in the kits, she added, bring a tactile component to reading.

“We want to make this a fun place that kids want to come to,” Reiman said. “Once you make a kid a fan of the library that helps kids develop a love of books and reading in general.”

Reiman said the kits have been “really well-received” so far.

If the kits continue to be a popular, Reiman hopes the library can purchase more through its annual budget.

“Hopefully this is a start of something bigger,” she said.

