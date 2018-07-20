Little name once big in town

From the late 1770s to the early part of the twentieth century, members of the Little family were among the most prominent citizens in our town.

The first in the family to settle in Windham was silversmith Paul Little. He had moved to Portland from Newbury, Massachusetts, but after the British burned Portland in 1775, he decided to move his family to Windham where he owned a 60-acre farm. The farm was in a prime location, atop Windham Hill, making the land more valuable than parcels in other parts of town. Its high elevation extended the farm’s growing season by up to four weeks.

Little ran the farm and was also a shopkeeper. He later became a town selectman, town treasurer and justice of the peace. In that capacity, he performed 194 wedding ceremonies for many of Windham’s happy couples. He himself married three times and was the father to seven children, the last being born when Little was 62.

His fifth child, Moses, became another dominant figure in the community. Moses Little is believed to have built the grand hip-roofed Federal style house that sits high on Windham Hill across from the Windham Hill United Church of Christ.

He was born in 1782. During his lifetime, he was a farmer and later followed in his father’s footsteps and became active in public service. He served as a state representative and was also a justice of the peace.

In 1819, he married Hannah Horton and they had six children. Unfortunately, three of the children never reached adulthood. Their son, Augustus, died tragically in an explosion at the Gambo Gunpowder Mill at the age of 29. The two surviving children were Abba and Moses Henry.

When Moses Little passed away in 1866 at age 84, he left the house and farm to Hannah and his two surviving heirs. In addition to the farm and its land, the three also inherited the family store that was located near the yellow house that now stands by the wishing well at the crossroads a little further down Windham Center Road. They also took over ownership of a woolen mill and a carding mill at the falls on Pleasant River.

Moses H. Little continued the family tradition of public service to the town. He, too, was a justice of peace, and he continued to maintain the family’s store and other holdings. He was also a veteran of the Civil War. Neither he nor his sister, schoolteacher Abba, married, so when he died in 1917, the house was passed on to his cousin, Fred A. Motley.

There was a condition in the will that if the beneficiaries predeceased him, the house would be given to the First Congregational Church, now the Windham Hill United Church of Christ. The church did own the building very briefly during the Great Depression when it was auctioned off for just $100. It later returned to the hands of the Motley family where it remained for several years. It was then purchased by Ron Brown and Pat Sparks, who did a number of interior renovations, including completely restoring the home’s summer kitchen.

The interior of the Moses Little House is just as impressive as the home’s exterior, attesting to the wealth that the Little family acquired over the years they had lived there. There are wide-pine floors, Indian shutters, and fireplaces in every room. The attached post and beam barn is still in wonderful condition.

The house remains a testament to the Little family to this day. It is currently a private residence.

If you’d like to see the graves of the members of the Little family, they are across the street from the house in the cemetery at the Windham Hill United Church of Christ. They just might enjoy a visit to let them know that people in town still remember them.

Haley Pal is a Windham resident and active member of the Windham Historical Society. She can be reached at haleypal@aol.com.

The Moses Little House sits atop Windham Hill on Windham Center Road.