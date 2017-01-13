Local family members indicted for attacks

WINDHAM — Four members of a local family have been indicted on charges stemming from two cases of domestic violence assault last November.

Alexander J. Lewis, 27, his twin brother James B. Lewis, older brother Michael Lewis, 30, and their mother, Barbara Lewis, 65, face a variety of charges stemming from separate Nov. 10, 2016, attacks on two women, allegedly at the family home on 54 Brown Cove Road.

The indictments were handed up Jan. 6 by a Cumberland County grand jury.

Alexander and James Lewis were each indicted on two counts Class A charges of elevated aggravated assault, one count of Class B aggravated assault, and two Class B counts of tampering with a victim or witness.

Alexander Lewis was also indicted on two Class C counts of violating conditions of release. James Lewis was indicted on a Class D count of of domestic violence criminal threatening and a Class D count of domestic violence assault.

Michael Lewis, a resident of 5285 SE 43 St. in Okeechobee, Florida, according to an affidavit, was indicted on two Class B counts of tampering with a victim or witness.

Barbara Lewis was indicted on a single count of Class B tampering with a victim or witness.

Indictments are not a finding of guilt, but are determinations there is enough evidence to move forward with a trial. James Lewis pleaded not guilty to the charges Tuesday. Court files indicate trials could occur in late April, with dispositional conferences between the prosecution and defense scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 18.

The alleged attacks were reported at 1:30 a.m. and 10 a.m., Windham police said. Affidavits filed in court records indicate one victim, in her 20s, suffered broken ribs, a broken arm, herniated discs and internal injuries.

The second victim, also in her 20s, was dragged down a flight of stairs, slammed against a vehicle and her life was threatened, according to an affidavit.

After an hour-long search, Windham Police said James Lewis was arrested Nov. 10, 2016, after fleeing the family home. Alexander Lewis was arrested at Cumberland County Jail later that day when he came to post bail for his brother.

Following their arrests, and after James Lewis was bailed out, police allege the twins and older brother began contacting the victims. At this point, the three allegedly urged Barbara Lewis to buy a cell phone and get it to one of the victims to set up three-party phone calls initiated by Alexander with Michael as an intermediary.

Police affidavits said calls to the victim who was still hospitalized, urged her to return to the home on Brown Cove Road in order to help Barbara Lewis take care of the family’s dogs.

In the arraignment for James Lewis, Mill denied requests to amend or revoke his $25,000 bail made by his defense and prosecutors. The state sought to revoke his bail after saying he was violating conditions and not at home when police came to check on him.

