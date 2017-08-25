Long and winding road: The story of the South Windham Library

The South Windham Library has a long and interesting history and it has done considerable traveling since its beginning nearly 100 years ago. The structure was originally built in the 1920s and served as the hose house for the South Windham Fire Department. In 1934, when the new South Windham Fire Station was built, the South Windham Community Club thought the village should have a library and an informal lobbying effort led to Windham agreeing to donate the hose house for library use.

It was then moved across the street by Windham resident Morse Willis, who was paid $10 to take it on its journey across the Presumpscot River. It was placed close to the former Patsy’s Store, where a woman named Lizzie Read had maintained a small library. When the new library was opened, Lizzie became its first librarian.

Although the building was now in the Little Falls section of Gorham, it was always known as the South Windham Library and it became a valued resource for both towns for generations. By the 1990s, it was home to 4,290 volumes of books and was open two days a week. There were two librarians to serve the 35 members of the public who frequented the facility, Monday librarian Lorraine Jonassen and Wednesday librarian Esther Noble.

However, times were changing. More and more people turned to the Windham Public Library for their research and book-borrowing needs, and by 2012, the South Windham Library was no longer in operation.

The small yellow structure that had been a part of the community for years was facing demolition. Enter the Windham Historical Society. It was the society’s goal to preserve this cherished landmark for future generations, and so members approached the Gorham Town Council and made them an offer they could not refuse.

Rather than paying $3,000 to tear the building down, why not move it to the Windham Historical Society grounds for just a fraction more money? The council agreed and in October of 2012, town residents watched as the South Windham Library made its way down Route 202 to its new home at the Windham Historical Society on Windham Center Road.

Recently, the library made its final move onto a permanent foundation on the Historical Society’s Village Green. The Village Green, when completed, will be a living history museum right in the heart of Windham Center. Other structures to be added to the site include the Old Grocery Store at the corner of Route 202 and Windham Center Road, a barn, a blacksmith shop and a gazebo. A one-room schoolhouse is currently in place and completed.

The library is one of the society’s top priorities for the Village Green. It will house a museum showcasing the history of South Windham. The ell will be rebuilt to look like the railroad depot that was once a prominent part of town and will feature the history of the railroad in South Windham. The little yellow South Windham Library will once again be a vibrant part of town, a place where local people and people from away can learn more about Windham and its fascinating history.

Haley Pal is a Windham resident and active member of the Windham Historical Society.

The South Windham Library about to be moved from Gorham to Windham in October 2012.