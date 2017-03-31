Longtime dentistry duo retires: Q&A with Dr. Bob Beebe and Julie Sanders

GRAY — After about 35 years working together, Gray dentist Dr. Bob Beebe and his longtime assistant Julie Sanders have retired at the same time. And based on a joint interview they gave at Pineland Farms, the two have enjoyed their decades together at Maine Cosmetic Dentistry on Portland Road.

Beebe and Sanders clearly share a mutual respect after spending decades together in the office. Following Sanders’ last day of work, they went out to dinner with their spouses to celebrate the start of a new chapter.

Replacing Beebe is Dr. Benjamin Lawlor, a Maine native and the former dental director at the 101st Air Refueling Wing in Bangor. Other longtime staff members at Maine Cosmetic Dentistry are staying on to continue the work the Beebe started almost 42 years ago.

Q: Both of you retiring at the same time, was that sort of a happy accident or by design?

Beebe: Well, she tried to retire about a year ago. And I had hired somebody, but the way it worked out, that person didn’t stay with me all of two weeks. So then I kinda whined and fussed a little bit, and asked Julie, ‘can we cut a deal here?’ … So bless her, she said, ‘Well yeah, I’ll come back two days a week.’

It’s very, very unique, especially in dentistry, that people last that long together. But the other folks in the office, except for one, have been there in excess of 20 years … it was just a great group of people, and kind of looked out for each other.

Sanders: I want to add, too, (about) the longevity … we had many patients that remained with Dr. Beebe throughout the 42 years. And that’s saying a lot about Dr. Beebe and his dentistry, and his compassion for the patients. His love for his patients. Don’t make me cry.

Q: What will you miss most?

Beebe: I really enjoyed the people I worked with, so it think that’s going to be a void. You know, you can’t do this stuff for as long as we have and not have an attachment to the people as well. Because it is a people business.

Sanders: I feel the same way. I think it’s the team … you become your little three day-a-week family. We’ve all been through a lot together, professionally and personally. And the patients. Obviously whether you’re a teacher or what profession you’re in, there’s just certain people that stand out … I think the patients have shown over the past months how they feel dedicated to Dr. Beebe, and vice versa. I think we were in the right field, we like people, and we’re going to miss them.

Q: What are the retirement plans?

Sanders: Just take it as it comes really, as I said to Dr. Beebe and many friends, no commitments for a while and just take every day as it comes.

Beebe: The only thing I know for sure is that I won’t be coming to work. Truly, that’s the only thing I know for sure. From that point on, we’ll see.

Q: Is it safe to assume that your paths will continue to cross?

Beebe: Oh, I think so. Because her husband and my wife, the four of us are very close friends … Gosh, you can’t spend that much time with somebody and not (be).

Sanders: We have a lot of laughs together … Dr. Beebe was just an incredible dentist. He was an artist … He would just transform people’s lives. He basically changed lives, and the patients told us that many times.

Beebe: You’re going to make me cry (laughter).

Sanders: I know, but it’s true … Everybody can be a dentist, and everyone can put a sign up there being a cosmetic dentist. But not everybody can do the dentistry that Dr. Beebe did, and had the artistic ability to do it. He was really one of a kind.

Beebe: Thanks, Jules.

Sanders: I was very fortunate to be able to work with him for 35 years.

Beebe: Yeah, we both were.

Dr. Bob Beebe and his assistant Julie Sanders at Pineland Farms in New Gloucester. Both retired recently after working together for about 35 years.