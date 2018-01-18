Longtime family business sold to N.H. firm

New Hampshire-based MB Tractor has purchased Wescott & Sons on Route 25 in West Gorham.

GORHAM — A family business for three generations has recently changed hands.

New Hampshire-based MB Tractor has purchased Wescott & Sons, a Kubota tractor dealership, at 500 Ossipee Trail (Route 25).

Wescott & Sons was founded a half century ago by forebears of brothers Brian and Jeff Wescott. The business opened in 1969 on Route 35 in Standish and relocated to Gorham in 1995. It has been owned and operated in recent years by the brothers.

Brian Wescott Tuesday described sale of the company as “a road to retirement.”

Tom Ellsworth, director of the Gorham Economic Development Corporation, said Wednesday that the sale of Wescott & Sons is “the end of an era.”

Both brothers are still on duty. Brian Wescott, who lives in Limington, is general manager and Jeff Wescott of Standish, is parts and service manager.

Ellsworth said he welcomes MB Tractor. “I hope they continue to employ our local citizens,” he said.

The Wescott website says its sales exceed $1 million dollars annually. It sells Kubota tractors and equipment in addition to the Stihl line of equipment that includes chainsaws.

According to its website, MB Tractor has three locations in New Hampshire, one in Massachusetts and another in Maine. Brian Langdon, a spokesman for MB Tractor, could not be reached for comment by the American Journal deadline Wednesday.

Ellsworth said MB Tractor bought the business “to keep it there.” It’s located near the Standish-Gorham line on a heavily used commuter highway.

“All indications are they will be a good corporate neighbor,” Ellsworth said.

