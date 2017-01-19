Looking Back

Jan. 22, 1992

David Sparks “put his own personal safety on the back burner when he went out on the Presumpscot River ice after Duke,” said Duke’s grateful owner, Edward Arnott of Harrison. Sparks, the Westbrook Police Department’s animal control officer, had his own words of praise – for Duke. “If it had been you or I we’d have been dead,” he said. “He must have been in the river at least three hours. And he kept on yelping.” Duke is a 75-pound, 11-year-old husky-shepherd mix who got away from his owner and somehow got in trouble on the river.

Westbrook Marching Band members and boosters raised a whopping $2,500 in one day through a bottle drive in Westbrook, Portland, Gorham, Windham and Raymond.

Ami DeRienzo, an 18-year-old who chose to be schooled at home rather than attend Gorham High School, has taken out nomination papers to run for a seat on the School Committee. DiRienzo prompted headlines in November 1990 when she and others publicly questioned the use of a sexual orientation questionnaire used at Gorham High School. Use of the questionnaire was discontinued after attention was brought to bear on it. DiRienzo said community apathy, spending and a return to the basics of education are her reasons for running.

David Farrar, son of John and Barbara Farrar, 78 Gray Road, Gorham, ranks with six other Americans who are qualified to judge international World Cup skiing events. A skier since age 4 in a family of skiers, David travels throughout North America and Europe to judge skiers at the highest level of amateur competition. As a freestyle judge, he concentrates on and studies three main events: moguls, ballet and aerials. There is a rule book for each one. David lives in Westbrook with his wife Kim and their children, Benjamin, 2, and Julianne, 4.

Connor William Walker is the winner of the American Journal’s 1992 First Baby of the Year contest. The son of Timothy A. and Lori L. Walker, 5 Daniel St. in Gorham, he was born at Mercy Hospital at 11:19 a.m. on Jan. 1. He has two brothers, Colby, 4, and Carson, 18 months.

Jan. 23, 2002

Westbrook public school students of all ages express their thoughts about 9/11 in words and art in “Project Hope,” a special exhibition opening Jan. 28. The exhibition will be open to the public through Feb. 15. Janet Crawford, Westbrook school art director, described it as “poignant art work and writings by students as they express what they are internalizing about the events and their hopes for the future.”

A random sampling of 15 Gorham homes shows that eight would pay an average of $18 more each month to get rid of waste under the town’s proposed $2 per bag contract curbside hauling-recycling program, two would stay the same, and four would pay less. One who could not estimate bag usage was not counted. The proposal will get a public airing at the Feb. 5 Gorham Town Council meeting.

Dave Sparks has announced he’ll leave the job of Westbrook animal control officer in February to work full time in his animal rescue business, Sparks’ Ark, Rousseau Road, Windham.

Florence and Marshall Wing are retiring from the staff of the American Journal. They have been key people, Florence since 1965, her husband since 1992. For three decades, Florence collected and wrote the news of our “Westbrook Notes” column. She also has been the primary typesetter, preparing literally millions of words of news for the American Journal’s pages. Marshall was on the advertising sales staff.

From the Gorham Police Log: Someone from Narragansett School told police that snowmobilers were running too close to children who were playing at 2:43 p.m. Two children, one on Huston Road and one on Dyer Road, jumped in front of School Bus 3. Burger King and the Salvation Army asked police to move along five kids hanging out in the hallway between the two stores.

Ex-Westbrook High School distance running star Paul Hammond shares a new world record in the 4-mile relay for men over 40. He and his three friends set it Jan. 5 at Boston University and may try to break it in February. Hammond, who now lives in Lexington, Mass., graduated from Westbrook High in 1978 and then from Bates College, where he also starred in distance running.

Doris Smith, longtime resident of South Street in Gorham and the widow of Wilbur Smith, celebrated her 99th birthday Dec. 30 in the Barron Center, Portland, where she lives now. Her birthday is Dec. 31, and on that day her great-grandson, Aaron Nicholas Mains, was born at Maine Medical Center. Aaron is the son of Greg and Lee Ann Mains, Marston Drive, Gorham, and grandson of Kenneth and Alice Mains, Gorham, and Conrad and Jean Lamirande, Saco.

The building in this photo was located at 19 Bridge St. and was a popular restaurant operated by Sammy Porello. The business was expanded to include a bar and a dance area. Porello operated the business for many years as The Army & Navy Bar, Porello’s and Sammy’s bar & Grill, although locals often referred to it as “Sammy’s by the Sea.” Porello retired and sold the business in the 1960s. It changed owners several times and operated under such names as Stubby’s and The Bridge Bar.

The building was demolished in the 1970’s and the site is now occupied by a platform that overlooks the river. To see more historical photos and artifacts, visit the Westbrook Historical Society at the Fred C. Wescott Building, 426 Bridge St. It is open Tuesdays and Saturdays, 9 a.m.-noon, and the first Wednesday of each month at 1:30 p.m., September-June. Inquiries can be emailed to westhistorical@myfairpoint.net. The website is www.westbrookhistoricalsociety.or