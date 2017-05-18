Looking Back

May 20, 1992

Westbrook’s City Council voted Monday to ask the Maine Department of Environmental Protection to conduct its own review of a proposed de-inking plant and wastewater treatment plant in Windham. It also asked the Westbrook Planning Board to make the same request to the DEP. “The plan should have a full review. It has a potential impact on any community downstream,” said Alderman Lionel Dumond.

The Great Falls bridge, spanning the Presumpscot River between North Gorham and Windham, will receive a $98,000 facelift this summer, courtesy of the Maine Department of Transportation. Work will begin this month, with a completion date no later than July 10.

A Gorham man died and a companion was severely injured when the car they were driving collided with a moose Sunday night on Route 25 in Gorham. James Prince, 32, who had recently moved to Gorham, was dead at the scene, said Police Chief Edward Tolan. The driver, Johanna Snider, 30, has been upgraded from critical to fair condition at Maine Medical Center, said Tolan. “All indications are that she was traveling at about the speed limit, “ Tolan said. The moose appeared to have landed on the roof of the 1991 Mazda, crushing it after the impact, he said.

The A-Pa-Sun-Ta Club of Prides Corner, Westbrook, had a banquet luncheon May 11 at Leedy’s Restaurant in Alfred. Members present were Grace Wallace and Florence White, Windham; Frances Houston, South Portland; Helen Wescott, Eleanor Dearborn and Lenora Waterhouse, Portland; Helen Cole, Falmouth; and Alice Fairservice, Joy Chevalier and Iola Bloomer, Westbrook.

Arlene, an 11-year-old Holstein cow of David and Deborah Knight, didn’t have just one calf when she gave birth recently at Smiling Hill Farm in Westbrook – she had a family, twin bull calves plus a heifer. There’s about a 1 in 10,000 chance that a cow will have triplets and it’s never happened at the Knight farm before, though David says they always check after twin births (about 1 in 50) to be sure another calf isn’t about to follow.

May 22, 2002

Bill and Kathy Chicoine of the Gorham PTA have opened the doors so the public can see the transformation of the old Frederick Robie School into the Little Falls Community Center. It’s something to see. A weekend open house culminated years of labor by volunteers operating under Chicoine, a former town councilor. Kathy has been PTA president and Bill is treasurer. The school had fallen into disrepair. Now it’s a town asset.

Westbrook’s City Council approved a resolve Monday to seek bids for removing and reinstalling the skylight roof of the Walker Memorial Library’s 1989 ell to try to fix persistent leaks. Plastic garbage bags now keep drips from splashing onto books and direct the flow into a collection of wastebaskets. Library Director Carolyn Watkins said there is money in an account to cover the work.

She’s from Dover-Foxcroft, he’s from Gunnison, Colorado. Dr. Kelly M. Larson-Bruner, “Dr. Kelly,” and Dr. Warren M. Lain, 31, graduated together from Cleveland College of Chiropractic, Kansas City, and now have opened a practice as New England Chiropractics at 201 Main St., adjacent to City Hall in Westbrook. “Our primary role is prevention,” said Lain. “We can see things coming and take steps to avoid trouble.”

C. David Thomas, an artist who grew up in Westbrook, and his wife Jean will move to Hanoi in August when he begins 12 months’ service with the Fine Arts University of Hanoi. Thomas is the son of Charles and Betty Thomas, Austin Street, Westbrook. With a Fulbright grant, he will work with the university to incorporate modern technology into the university’s program. He will continue his work as director of the Indochina Arts Partnership, based in Newton Center, Massachusetts.

Gorham will have its traditional two parades to celebrate Memorial Day, May 27, first in Gorham Village and then in Little Falls. The first parade starts at 9 a.m. at the Robie Gym, South Street. It will march down Main Street for a ceremony at the Eastern Cemetery. It will then return to South Street for wreath laying at Phinney Park. Parade units will muster again at 10:30 in South Windham at Depot Street and will march to Hillside Cemetery, Huston Road, pausing over the Presumpscot River while a wreath is thrown into the water.

From Anne B. Foote’s column, Ramblings: On the weekend we noticed many flowering trees on Main Street, Gorham, and admired the banking at the curve on Route 25 just beyond the Gorham USM entrance. The whole front yard there is covered with pink and white moss pinks and many other spring flowers. Westbrook’s Riverbank Park’s blossoming trees are lovely, as well as the three deep pink flowering crab trees on the Main Street Harnois property. Also the long purple lilac hedge on Main Street near the Masonic building is almost in full bloom. It is hard to keep one’s eyes on the road with all this beauty on each side of our streets and roads.

The Westbrook Fire Department headquarters building at 41 Cumberland St. was built in 1947 to replace an old wooden station located on a rear lot on Main Street across from the Rite Aid Drug Store driveway. This station closed when the new Public Safety building opened. The Westbrook Sewer Department now occupies the building. To see more historical photos and artifacts, visit the Westbrook Historical Society at the Fred C. Wescott Building, 426 Bridge St. It is open Tuesdays and Saturdays, 9 a.m.-noon, and the first Wednesday of each month at 1:30 p.m., September-June. Inquiries can be emailed to westhistorical@myfairpoint.net. The website is www.westbrookhistoricalsociety.org.