Looking Back

July 1, 1992

Westbrook High School students, parents, teachers and the principal bombarded the Westbrook School Committee Wednesday with pleas to find $28,000 to avoid cutting the school’s fourth guidance counselor. Donald Richards and Phyllis Gay missed the meeting, and Chairman Arnold Gaudet said he didn’t want the committee to act without all seven members present. Students presented a petition signed by 277. The said they may carry their fight to the City Council meeting July 6. The council has already take final action on the school budget.

The Southern Maine District of D.A.R.E. is hosting “D.A.R.E. Alternatives Day,” July 14 at Beech Ridge Motor Speedway in Scarborough. Dave Roubo, the Westbrook Police Department’s D.A.R.E. officer, said the event, open to all fifth- and sixth-grade graduates of the D.A.R.E. program, will have skydivers, K-9 demonstrations, a helicopter fly-in, a performing horse show, Coast Guard rescue and more. Lunch will be free.

Now is as good a time as any to invest in the expansion of Gorham High School, said the residents who attended the public hearing Thursday. “The decision isn’t to send money or not to spend money. We will spend money, one way or another,” school department Business Manager Bruce Rudolph said. He said if the issue isn’t passed in the September referendum, there will be an additional $1 million added to local taxpayer costs due to the two-year delay incurred. The state has decided to fund 10 projects this year, and Gorham is seventh on the list. “I think we’d be foolhardy to pass this opportunity up,” said Town Manager Paul Weston.

The Gorham Planning Board voted unanimously Monday to approve the site plan review presented by Maine Marble Manufacturing Inc. to manufacture simulated marble sink and vanity tops at the Colcord Building on the New Portland Road. The company is expanding from its current operation in Scarborough. “We’ll be putting together a rather extensive facility here in Gorham, hopefully,” said owner James Minski.

Photo caption: Erica Lowell and Keara Brown, members of the Westbrook High School Marching Band, and their mothers, Mary Lowell and Sue Brown, representing the Music Boosters, receive a check for $600 from Paul Watson, secretary of Highland Lake Grange, Westbrook, at a recent Grange meeting. The check was the proceeds from a public smothered beef dinner the Grange sponsored to benefit the band in fundraising efforts for their trip to the Rose Bowl parade in January.

Kathy Thomas, daughter of Harold W. and Jean Thomas, Carlson Street, Westbrook, who has completed her second year teaching in the American School in Warsaw, Poland, is traveling in Europe. She has been in Paris, will attend a wedding in Switzerland and then go to Italy and Greece before she is expected to arrive at the home of her parents July 22 for a month’s visit. She graduated from Westbrook High School in 1983 and Keen State in New Hampshire in 1987.

Dennis Smith, son of Vi and the late Mac Smith of Gorham, was one of 1,000 runners who took part in the 32nd annual Mount Washington Road Race June 20. The race covered 7.6 miles. Dennis, who falls into the “master age” category – over 40 – said he ran a good part of the course before he had to give up and walk the rest, running in spurts. His time was 1 hour, 34 minutes and 6 seconds.

July 3, 2002

Jackson Demolition, Schenectady, New York, will start Monday on the big job of demolishing the former Southern Container corrugated box factory in Westbrook to make way for a planned new Hannaford supermarket. Hannaford won a zone change from the City Council and has full approval from the Planning Board for a new, 56,000-square-foot supermarket on the rear of the lot.

“I’m not too happy with the Press Herald photograph of my building and a story calling it ugly,” Pete Profenno, owner of Profenno’s Restaurant, 920 Main St. in Westbrook, declared yesterday after Monday’s Portland newspaper story about a city push for new development at the west end of Main Street. “And I’m not happy with the city using us to put pressure on the Elowitches to do something with their property,” he said. The former Maine Rubber International truck tire manufacturing buildings are partly vacant. The city called a June 19 meeting of neighborhood businesses and told them that it is eager to see the buildings redeveloped. No member of the Elowitch family, who own them, was at the meeting, The Press Herald story was about the meeting and the city’s push.

Conrad Bellerose, maintenance man at Westbrook City Hall, is at home at 32 Emery St., Westbrook, recovering from recent emergency surgery. He’ll be out for a few more weeks and would appreciate hearing from friends.

Advertisement: Patten’s Farm Strawberries are Ready! Our Own Peas! Flower Sale – full line of fruits & vegetables. Route 22, Gorham and 76 North St., Kennebunkport.

The Westbrook Police Department is down three patrol positions with the resignation this week of Patrolman Ken Viger, the loss to Scarborough of Patrolman Don Laflin about a month ago and the still-vacant position from the retirement of Charlotte Adams last year. A recruit hired to fill the Adams vacancy last summer quit after his second day at the Maine Criminal Justice Academy.

Airman Tim Keene, son of Kathy and Tom Keene, 42 Bernadette St., Westbrook, spent 10 days here in June. Tim serves about the aircraft carrier USS Lincoln, based in Everett, Washington, and scheduled for deployment to the Middle East this month. Tim attended several Sea Dogs games with his parents, visited friends and enjoyed home-cooked meals.

George and Ruth Ayers, 57 School St., Gorham, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary June 22 at the School Street United Methodist Church, where they were married. All told, three children, nine grandchildren and over 100 friends and relatives were there to celebrate the occasion.

This photo is of the Foye Building at 28 Stroudwater St. The building was constructed in 1963 by Maine State Builders for Arthur Foye’s Linoleum Business, replacing a building on the site that was destroyed by fire a year earlier. The business expanded and operated out of this site under Arthur Foye and later his son Peter Foye for many years. In February 1998, third-generation William Foye took over the business and relocated it to the former Westbrook Trust Company (later Bank of America) at 9 Cumberland St. Foye renamed it “William Foye Carpet Specialist.” In May 2004 Foye purchased the former Parkway Variety Store on Park Road, enlarged the building and moved his business there. To see more historical photos and artifacts, visit the Westbrook Historical Society at the Fred C. Wescott Building, 426 Bridge St. It is open Tuesdays and Saturdays, 9 a.m.-noon, and the first Wednesday of each month at 1:30 p.m., September-June. Inquiries can be emailed to westhistorical@myfairpoint.net. The website is www.westbrookhistoricalsociety.org.