Looking Back

July 22, 1992

Bicycling across Russia sounded like a great idea, and five local cyclists recently gathered equipment and maps and flew to St. Petersburg to ride to Arkangelsk (Archangel). This was the destination chosen by Gary Davis, North Gorham, who laid out a 700-mile route. He was joined by three fellow Casco Bay Bicycle Club members, Steven Rines of Gray Road, Randa Thomas of Buxton and Marie Bailey and friend Nancy Austin, Portland. After three eventful weeks, the five bikers returned to their homes, having achieved their goal in spite of setbacks. Asked if he would like to make the trip again, Gary replied firmly, “Not on a bicycle.”

Chet and Wanda Phillips, East Baldwin, opened their second Aunti Leoni’s pizza and sandwich shop Monday at 543 Main St., Westbrook. They have leased the former Steve’s Variety from its owners at Century 21 Northeast next door. The first shop opened 10 years ago on Pine Street in Portland. The Westbrook store has been remodeled extensively with much added equipment.

Gorham has pledged to try to turn back Maine’s shoreland zoning regulations in the next session of the Legislature. Town Manager R. Paul Weston wrote Dean Marriott, commissioner of the Department of Environmental Protection, that the Town Council “reluctantly” passed a shoreland zoning ordinance in June but doesn’t want to let the question lie there. “We will be working with the many other citizens in Maine during the next legislative session to reverse these unfortunate regulations,” Weston wrote.

The Masonic Building, Cressey Road in Gorham, was the site of a 90th birthday celebration for Ella Hannaford Bachelder, a Gorham native now residing in Portland, given by her seven children and their families July 15. For many years Ella owned and operated Ella’s Beauty Salon in Gorham. She is a past and present member of various organizations including the Order of the Eastern Star, United Methodist Church, Gorham Rug Club and more. She continues to create gifts by knitting, crocheting and hooking and braiding rugs.

The Maine French Fiddlers, Westbrook-and Sanford-based masters of French fiddle dance music, have just issued their own album, It’s called simply, “Maine French Fiddlers.” Band members include Lucien Mathieu and son Louis, Don Roy and wife Cindy, Eddie Deschenes, Ray Frechette, Ben Guillemette and grandson Daniel, and bass player Jay Young.

July 24, 2002

A $530,000 federal grant to fix up Brown Street apartment buildings in Westbrook, and a PROP condominium building project which kicked off on King Street yesterday, are just two of the signs of an improving neighborhood, residents and city officials say. Using the grant, city councilors last week approved $530,000 to help Brown Street landlords fix up more than 60 units into affordable housing. Twenty-five building owners applied for the grant with projects equaling roughly $509,000, said Mathew Eddy, city planner and economic development director.

As Westbrook officials continue to wrestle with putting together the parcel for a new public safety building at Main Street and the arterial, the city began demolition of the Exxon station at the site Monday and will discuss the project in a meeting with neighbors Thursday. Workers began removing underground fuel tanks and demolition of the station itself likely will begin by next week.

The Westbrook School Board has named Pater Lancia, this year’s Maine Teacher of the Year, as principal of Congin School. Lancia, appointed to a one-year term as principal, will replace Judith Sneider, who resigned in June after two years. For Lancia, 35, leaving the classroom was the hardest part of his decision.

Leigh and Sara Esty, 16, twin daughters of June and Michael Esty of 4 Robie St., Gorham, both auditioned for and won places in the School of American Ballet’s summer program in New York City. The selection process was very competitive, with over 2,000 dancers trying for only 175 slots. At home, the twins dance with the Maine State Ballet. Both will be juniors this fall at Gorham High School.

On Sunday, Claude F. Daigle, 60, sat in the yard of his farm in Gorham called Colonial Acres, overlooking a broad expanse of green fields where he and his dad, Claude Sr., once grew potatoes. Now 100 acres are leased to a firm producing sod. He left the potato business behind here in 1999, and in 2001, he decided it would be the last year for his vegetable farm stand off Sebago Lake Road. Daigle said he has enjoyed every moment of his farm life, but “you have to move on.”

This photo shows Cumberland Hall, also known as the Warren Block. Samuel D. Warren had the building constructed in 1882 for the benefit of S.D.Warren Company employees and their families. The company sponsored family events and in 1905 a gymnasium was added. Over the years the family events declined and the building was sold. A Masonic Lodge, I.O.O.F Lodge and the Knights of Pythias were at one time located in the building. Some of the more notable businesses were The Paine Pharmacy, U.S. Post Office, Cobb Printing, Westbrook Trust Company, Kentucky Fried Chicken and Cumberland Hall Gymnasium. To see more historical photos and artifacts, visit the Westbrook Historical Society at the Fred C. Wescott Building, 426 Bridge St. It is open Tuesdays and Saturdays, 9 a.m.-noon, and the first Wednesday of each month at 1:30 p.m., September-June. Inquiries can be emailed to westhistorical@myfairpoint.net. The website is www.westbrookhistoricalsociety.org.