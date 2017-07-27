Looking Back

July 29, 1992

Superintendent Edward Connolly let George Bookataub, school music director, buy new uniforms for the Westbrook High School Marching Band after the School Committee budgeted nothing for them, he told the School Committee Wednesday. He apologized and said, “My oversight was just that, an oversight.” He didn’t say how much was spent. In February, Bookataub was asking $28,125 for 225 band uniforms. Connolly said he’ll provide full figures at the Aug. 12 meeting. Word of the uniforms’ purchase spread swiftly through Westbrook last week and Connolly acknowledged that he heard criticism and expects more.

A water-quality report made available this week indicates that the Presumpscot River could absorb wastewater from a sewage treatment plant without suffering degradation. Results of the report immediately restarted discussion among the area’s municipal officials and the Portland Water District on the need to build a community sewage treatment plant that would serve parts of Windham, Standish and possibly Gorham.

The Westbrook School Committee is looking for up to $28,000 to pay for a guidance counselor the committee has voted to restore to the school budget. Yielding to pressure from some teachers, students and parents, the committee voted July 14 to keep four guidance counselors at the high school and hire a man for guidance at the junior high. The budget had called for shirting one of the high school’s four to the junior high to replace retire counselor Tom Curran.

Photo caption: Larry Fearon, left, and Bob Henckel, of the Gorham Public Safety Dive Team, searched the bottom of the mill race at the Presumpscot River’s Saccarappa Falls fruitlessly Saturday for the camera of American Journal publisher Harry Foote. It contains pictures of the man who snatched it from Foote’s hands Friday and threw it into the river. Foote was using it to snap pictures of kids trespassing to make the dangerous, 20-foot jump into the mill race.

The State Board of Education unanimously approved the plans for the proposed Gorham High School expansion on July 15. The next step in the project is the September referendum when Gorham citizens will make the final decision on the $11.6 million project.

Mark Bevan, 17, son of Carol Bevan, Pine Knoll Terrace, Westbrook, received his Eagle Scout badge July 11 in a Court of Honor held by Boy Scot Troop 73 in the First Parish Congregational Church, Gorham. He is a member of the Gorham troop. Mark is entering his senior year at Westbrook High School, where he is a member of the National Vocational Honor Society. Mark is in his fourth year of working for he Maine Department of Conservation’s summer youth program, now fixing trails on Casco Bay islands.

July 31, 2002

When Don Doane, a well-known Westbrook jazz trombonist and area music teacher, suffered a massive stroke in March 2000, doctors questioned his chances of living through the night, never mind playing an instrument again. But as he offered up a quick melody to “Sweet Georgia Brown” on the valve trombone, his strong right arm and hand working, it was clear Doane is back. The 71-year-old musician has resumed teaching lessons and playing gigs. Never one to let a little thing like paralysis of the left side keep him from his beloved jazz, Doane plays most Tuesdays at the Bridgeway in South Portland. “It feels great to be playing again. The adrenaline starts flowing and the energy is there,” he said.

With little discussion, the Westbrook City Council gave final approval to a gay rights ordinance Monday. The council voted 6-0 (Welch absent) to bar discrimination based on sexual orientation in public accommodations, housing, credit and employment.

What appears to be a fatal overdose on Brown Street in Westbrook Saturday brought the total number of drug-related deaths in the city to five this year, compared to three in all of 2001. Police Chief Steven Roberts said the number is a spike in the past five years, and is part of an overall increase in the volume of drug trafficking and overdoses that police face nearly everywhere. “We have been dealing with more Oxycontin and heroin/opiates this year,” Roberts said.

Two months after groundbreaking at the new Gorham Middle School, Gloria Leveilly, the school department’s representative overseeing the project, is optimistic on both the construction process and the aggressive timeline for opening. The 144,000-square-foot building is scheduled to be mostly complete by August 2003. It will house students in grades 6 through 8.

A 50th anniversary part was given for Fred and Theresa Mathews, 45 Maplewood Drive, Gorham, on June 9 at the home of their daughter and son-in-law, Donna and Vaughn Higgins, 21 White Rock Drive. They were married June 7, 1952. Fred and Theresa were surprised when a limousine arrived to bring them to the party. On the back were the words: “Just Married – 50 Years Ago!”

The Bridge Street School was built in 1882 as a two-story, four-room brick structure. It was enlarged over the years and served as a school until the Congin School opened in 1974. The building was eventually sold and remodeled into apartments. To see more historical photos and artifacts, visit the Westbrook Historical Society at the Fred C. Wescott Building, 426 Bridge St. It is open Tuesdays and Saturdays, 9 a.m.-noon, and the first Wednesday of each month at 1:30 p.m., September-June. Inquiries can be emailed to westhistorical@myfairpoint.net. The website is www.westbrookhistoricalsociety.org.