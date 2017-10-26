Looking Back

Oct. 28, 1992

In local elections next week, voters will see questions on the ballot that ask for changes to municipal charters. In Westbrook, a charter amendment proposal, if passed, would require “affirmative votes of a majority of all the members of the School Committee” for any appropriations over $1,000. In March, the committee started to review all purchases that exceeded $2,500 and schedule a vote before buying those items. The proposal before voters Tuesday would require majority votes for all purchases between $1,000 and $2,500. In Gorham, voters will consider changing the charter to allow councilors to spend up to $250,000 on capital purchases without approval by referendum. The current charter language caps the expense at $100,000.

Town officials welcomed Gorham’s first natural foods store to State Street last week. Sarah Simpson, co-owner of The Natural Grocer, cut the ceremonial ribbon while her partner, Paula Easton, and a host of dignitaries cheered her on. Simpson said that she and her partner located in Gorham after doing market surveys that pinpointed a need in the local community. The store carries a full line of natural foods, including Earth’s Best baby food, herbs, environmentally friendly cleaning products and containers, Green Mountain and organic coffees, frozen meals and more. Another new enterprise, I Like It Like That, owned by Paul Leary, opened about the same time. It is located above The Natural Grocer and offers a variety of 1960s nostalgia items, including posters, beads, T-shirts and more.

Maynard and Ruth Meserve, Dana Street, Gorham, recently returned from Keystone, near Rapid City, South Dakota, where they attended the fifth reunion of the naval crew of the USS Hinsdale, men who served in 1944 and ’45 in World War II. The Hinsdale carried Marines for the invasion of Iwo Jima. From offshore they saw the raising of the American flag now famous in sculpture. Maynard was a radarman second class on the ship. Last year Maynard and Ruth hosted the reunion in Portland, with 27 men and some wives. The Meserves made a hit with all when they introduced everyone to a lobster feed at Higgins Beach.

Oct. 30, 2002

On Nov. 5, Westbrook residents will vote on a referendum to repeal the Human Rights Ordinance passed by the City Council in July. Opponents argue that the law is an unnecessary protection of homosexuals. They point to the lack of lawsuits brought by homosexuals in other communities where similar ordinances have been passed and complaints brought to Westbrook police as evidence that the city doesn’t need the ordinance. Some opponents believe homosexuality is immoral and a choice, and say that Westbrook’s ordinance supports that choice. Supporters argue that gay people are suffering harassment and discrimination in Westbrook. They say none of them have complained to police because they aren’t protected by any laws. They also say the ordinance sends the message that Westbrook is a tolerant community.

Route 114 from College Avenue in Gorham to the Standish line is going to get a facelift beginning early next summer. The winding, hilly 6-mile stretch is part of the 7.37-mile length of road from Gorham to Sebago Lake Village that is scheduled for improvements by the state. Five bad curves and two hills will be improved, and paved shoulders will be added where there is currently only gravel along the length of the road.

An estimated 2,500-3,000 people came to downtown Westbrook Friday for the Chamber of Commerce’s sixth annual Halloween on Main Street. “We’re very pleased with the way the event went,” said Ray Richardson, vice president of the chamber. “We were really pleased with the participation of downtown businesses. We think the traffic pattern turned out pretty good.” The event gives kids a safe place to trick-or-treat.

Sometime in the next two weeks, Gorham police will get a new four-footed officer, thanks to a donation from Hannaford Supermarkets and the Milk-Bone dog biscuit company. The two organizations contributed $5,000 to the police department for a trained law-enforcement dog that will partner with Officer Sears Edwards. Village School students had the opportunity to participate in the naming and provided hundreds of suggestions. Police Chief Ron Shepard said officers picked the name Scout, which was submitted by two students, Casey Goriss and Jordan Cunningham.

Arnold Howe of Westbrook was given a surprise party at Verillo’s for his 80th birthday, Oct. 4. His fiance, Eva Diro, and her daughter-in-law, Betty Tucker, hosted it. Fifty-two family member and friends attended. His second surprise was his daughter, China De Foe, arriving from Durango, Colorado. She stayed for a week to enjoy the foliage.

Matty's Dine & Dance, owned and operated by the Direnzo family at 527 Main St., was a longtime popular Westbrook night spot. The Direnzos also owned and operated the D & J Variety Store at 533 Main St. Apartments occupied the upper floors of both buildings. Matty's and and the store eventually closed and the space occupied by both businesses became the Cumberland Mills Used Furniture Co. Several years later a fire swept through the furniture store and both buildings were closed and sold. The building was remodeled and Fruiti's Deli and a hair salon moved into the first floor, with apartments upstairs. The first floor now is occupied Medeo European Food & Deli and a second-hand store.