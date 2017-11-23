Looking Back

Nov. 25, 1992

Kids who dump their white milk drink their chocolate milk. “There is some extra sugar and caffeine in it, but they’re getting the calcium,” David MacDowell, director of school food services, told the Westbrook School Committee Wednesday. “Before, a lot of milk was going into the garbage. Now, they’re drinking it,” he said. Westbrook schools switched to chocolate milk more than a year ago, with School Committee approval.

Bringing demolition debris, tree stumps and white goods to a proposed Regional Waste Systems landfill in Gorham may cost $113 a ton, but half that fee would likely be subsidized by haulers who use the RWS incinerator in Portland. The RWS board of directors last week agreed unanimously to proceed with plans to build the dump on land off Route 25 known as the Ross Grant tract. “This is a project that has been driven by (state) regulatory concerns. And there are some significant risks associated with it,” Eric Root said Thursday. He is the RWS project manager for the Gorham site.

James R. and Sandra Fahey, Temple Street, Westbrook, expect to have the family together for dinner on Thanksgiving Day including her mother, Mrs. Enid C. Smith, Longfellow Place; the Faheys’ daughter and family, Kelley and Jeff Bragdon, Kristine, 7, and Erica, 1; and their son and daughter-in-law, James II and Wendy Fahey, Westbrook. In Gorham, Rick and Ann Mason-Osann, North Gorham Road, and children Tim and Emily will entertain his mother, Priscilla Osann, Ridgefield, Connecticut, and his sister, Sally Osaan, Philadelphia, who will be here for the long Thanksgiving weekend.

Without advance public notice, the Westbrook School Committee voted 7-0 Wednesday to hold the 1993 Westbrook High School graduation in Portland City Hall. Graduations were held at Portland City Hall 1990 and 1991, when the high school gym was torn up. Graduation came back to Westbrook this year. Principal William Michaud said the idea originated with parents. He took the question to the senior class. He intended to ask for a written vote, but the students “overwhelmingly” favored City Hall. Asked why he favored it, he said, “More parking, more seating. It’s more comfortable.”

Nov. 27, 2002

A lawyer representing two Maine Indian tribes told Westbrook residents at a Chamber of Commerce breakfast that he planned to negotiate building a casino in Sanford. Tom Tureen said Sanford could be a better location than Westbrook because it’s closer to Boston. He also said that since Sanford has been the first community to approve a casino in a referendum, the town deserves to get first consideration. Westbrook City Councilor John O’Hara has been trying to get councilors to start talking about putting a casino in Westbrook, but councilors are reluctant. “It’s time to have a discussion on the casino issue. This is a vital debate for this community to have,” said O’Hara.

Genest Concrete has withdrawn an application for a contract zone to develop 20 acres on McLennan Road for a masonry supply yard. Nearby residents had voiced bitter opposition to the proposal. “There are some concerns I could have addressed,” said Chris Genest, the company’s general manager, “and some I simply could not have.” He said he would continue to look at locations in Gorham because the town has welcomed the company’s interest in locating there. “I have a great deal of respect for the people of Gorham, he said, “ and I’m pleased that the people voiced their concerns civilly and professionally.”

Westbrook Police Chief Steven Roberts remains on paid medical leave, which he began after the department issued a no-confidence vote in him in October. “I don’t see how he’s going to come back and run this department,” said Dennis Ryder, the president of the Westbrook Police Association. “He’s been out seven weeks. What’s that say about him?” Administrative Assistant Jerre Bryant said Roberts has expressed a desire to come back, but has not given him a return date.

The Westbrook Fire Department will lose its three most veteran Prides Corner firefighters this January when Mike Sanphy, Ken Moody and Jim Fahey retire. Moody, an on-call firefighter, joined the department in 1977. Sanphy, also an on-call firefighter, joined in 1983. Fahey, a part-time deputy chief, joined in 1989. “There comes a time in your life when you say, ‘I don’t want to get up in the middle of the night and do this stuff anymore,’” said Sanphy, who is also a sergeant in the police department.

Doris and Towers Doggett of Highland Avenue, Westbrook, celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary at Keeley’s, Nov. 17, during the ice and rain storm. Their actual anniversary is Nov. 14. Even though the weather was very bad, there were well over 100 people, family and friends, plus a four-piece band.

Russ Lemieux operated a Texaco station and towing service at 897 Main St. in Westbrook for many years. The building was demolished during Urban Renewal and Saccarappa Park is now at the site. To see more historical photos and artifacts, visit the Westbrook Historical Society at the Fred C. Wescott Building, 426 Bridge St. It is open Tuesdays and Saturdays, 9 a.m.-noon, and the first Wednesday of each month at 1:30 p.m., September-June. Inquiries can be emailed to westhistorical@myfairpoint.net. The website is www.westbrookhistoricalsociety.org.