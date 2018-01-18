Looking Back

Jan. 20, 1993

Westbrook’s City Council was expected to vote last night to merge the Forestry Department to the Public Works Department, add $6,234 a year to the Public Works director’s pay for running forestry operations, too, and hire just-retired Municipal Forester Wesley McKague under a consulting contract at $17 an hour. All were first-reading votes, subject to final action Feb. 1. McKague retired Friday after two decades in charge of the city’s trees. He was guest of honor at a dinner Friday at Valle’s Steak House.

Francis Rocheleau has sold the building at 825 Main St., Westbrook, to Laura Goodrich, Freeport, and it will become the home to at least two businesses new to the city. Goodrich’s husband, Steven, will move his credit card processing business, First Merchants Bancard Services, to the second floor space, from 477 Congress St. in Portland. United Copy Services, now in the Little Falls section of Gorham, has rented the right-hand storefront. First Merchants has a staff of about 10. Goodrich, 35, grew up in Gorham and founded the business three years ago. David Elliott, Windham, is one of three owners of United Copy Services. The company services and sells copy machines.

Members of the Prides Corner Congregational Church in Westbrook recently donated an exercise bike, a rowing machine, a set of free weights and fresh vegetables to the 15 residents of Carleton House, Portland.

Merriman’s Inc., flooring retailer, has moved from Bracket Street and Wayside Drive in Westbrook to 621 Main St. Gorham. It’s the former location of Gorham Furniture and recently the offices of Thompson Machine. Richard A. Merriman II is president and Richard A. Merriman is vice president of the 4-year-old company, which sells and installs a full line of flooring materials. It opened in the new location Jan. 6.

From the Gorham Police Notes: A teeter-totter was moved across the yard and basketball hoops tipped over in the Head Start area at the School Street Methodist Church. There was no damage to the equipment.

Jan. 22, 2003

The doors at Baxter Memorial Library on South Street have been locked tight since Jan. 6, but a lot of work has been going on inside. Since the first week of January, volunteers logged 87 hours preparing to move the library into 15,800 square feet of new space glowing in jewel-like colors and awash in sunshine from perfectly placed windows. Hundreds of books are being given new bar codes to meet the requirements of a new web-based circulation and catalog system. Construction of the new space, which opens Feb. 3, began two years ago.

Advertisement: Frenchtown Variety re-opening Thursday, Jan. 23rd, as Olivia’s, 206 Brown St., Westbrook. Complete breakfast menu served from 4:30 a.m.-noon – seven days! 3 slices of toast with every breakfast! Join Freddie our cook, along with Jane & Amanda, our waitresses who are looking forward to serving you your favorite breakfast items.

Debra Perry of Westbrook and Dan Bouvier of Biddeford, who will be married Feb. 8, were filing a marriage intention in Westbrook City Clerk Barbara Hawkes’ office Thursday when they were told to leave because of the fire alarm. They had to wait in the shivering cold with city employees nearly 45 minutes outside City Hall when the building was ordered evacuated by the fire department. Perry told the American Journal, “It’s the first snag.”

Steve Martin doesn’t know exactly how he will build a 45,000-square-foot sports complex on Narragansett Street in Gorham, but now that he has Planning Board approval for the project, he is committed to finding a way to make it work. The project could provide badly needed recreation space for the town. Martin originally proposed an inflatable dome because it seemed like it would be cheaper and easier to construct. But he’s had to rethink that because Gorham Fire Chief Robert LeFebvre has held fast to the town ordinance that requires sprinkler systems in any building over 10,000 square feet. He is currently exploring financing possibilities and is waiting for bids from three construction companies.

The Maine Association of Police gave awards to Detective Sgt. Stephen Lyons and four other Westbrook detectives Saturday night. Lyons, who has been with the Westbrook department 19 years, received the “Cop’s Cop” award, one of the most prestigious the association gives out, according to Jim Fahey, vice president of the group. “He’s an exceptional cop as well as a good family man,” Fahey said about Lyons. Detectives Sean Lally, Patrick Lally, Tim Gardner and John Desjardins received a meritorious service award for solving a high percentage of crimes in Westbrook.

The Marian Hotel was built in the 1880s across from the Walker Library at 805 Main St. When the hotel closed, the building was converted to apartments. The building was razed during urban renewal. To see more historical photos and artifacts, visit the Westbrook Historical Society at the Fred C. Wescott Building, 426 Bridge St. It is open Tuesdays and Saturdays, 9 a.m.-noon, and the first Wednesday of each month at 1:30 p.m., September-June. Inquiries can be emailed to westhistorical@myfairpoint.net. The website is www.westbrookhistoricalsociety.org.