Looking Back

March 31, 1993

Ed Mesere and Theron Murrray, both 16 and juniors at Westbrook Regional Vocational Center, were to leave at 6 this morning for Archangel, Russia. They’ll be gone for a month. They’re taking three sets of cold-weather clothes, boots for the Russian snow and food for gifts. For four Sundays, they’ve been meeting with the seven other members of a Maine group of exchange students, learning about the far northern Russian city of 400,000 and about the conditions of life there. They are believed to be the first local students picked to go to Archangel who haven’t studied Russian, but they expect to be among English-speaking people most of the time.

Canal School’s roof has been leaking, damaging books in the library. The Westbrook School Committee is ready to vote $16,500 for roof repairs. The library has lost 132 books worth about $2,000.

Other than occasional minor complaints, police have had few problems with University of Southern Maine fraternities this year in Gorham, Police Chief Ed Tolan says. Gorham police, college officials and representatives of the campus fraternities met last December. “We were going up there on an ongoing basis to different fraternity’s houses for different problems last fall,” said Tolan, including underage drinking and assaults. The groups planned to meet again this year after new frat presidents were elected, but the meeting was never held and the problems have not resurfaced.

The Rev. Richard Bennett, Oswyn “Ozzie” Hammond and Doris Meadows, of the Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, recently made a tour of Israel. They left Portland on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, and landed in Tel Aviv the following day at dusk, flying nonstop from New York. Two nights were spent in Tiberias, and then they visited Nazareth, Haifa and Caesarea. Jerusalem was their headquarters beginning Feb. 17. They also toured Jericho and took a cable car to Masada.

Two Gorham teams walked away with top honors at the Odyssey of the Mind competition March 20 at Marshwood Junior and Senior High Schools in Eliot. They will go to the University of Maine for the state competition April 3. Gorham High School’s freshmen boys won over two other senior teams. Also a winner was the eighth-grade team from Shaw Junior High School.

A 50th wedding anniversary party was given Feb 28 honoring Mr. and Mrs. Arnold W. Craft, Larrabee Woods, Westbrook. Arnold Craft and Jeannette Ann Paradis were married Feb. 27, 1943, in St. Andre’s Church, Biddeford. Their sons are David Craft, Westbrook, and Richard Craft, Portland. They have four grandchildren. They honored guests were recipients of cards, gifts and money.

The American Legion Hall at 17 Dunn Street was built in 1929 by local contractor O.G.K. Robinson.

The American Legion occupied the first floor, and the second floor was a large open space designed for use by the Westbrook High School. (Which was then located around the corner at 765 Main Street.)

Since this was a community project to help the school system, S.D.Warren Company provided carpenters, electricians and plumbers to assist in the construction of this building at no charge.

The legion building was used between 1930 and 1936 as a gym and for graduation ceremonies).

In 1935 The Methodist Church sold a parcel of land at the rear of their church to the City and in 1936 the city constructed a two-story wing on to the High School with a large gymnasium on the first floor and classrooms on the second floor.

The School Department no longer had a need for the Dunn Street Building and the American Legion took over the second floor to use for dances and other functions.

For several years the Westbrook Historical occupied the second floor.

In January 2012 the Historical Society relocated to the Westbrook Community Center in the Fred C. Wescott Building at 426 Bridge Street. The American Legion still occupies the first floor and a Church group leases the second floor.