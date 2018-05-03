Looking Back

May 5, 1993

Local 1069, United Papermakers and Paperworkers International, AFL-CIO, began at the S.D. Warren paper mill in Westbrook 25 years ago this year, William Carver, the local’s former president, reminded his co-workers at a dinner honoring Carver Friday, his last day as an employee of the mill. He now works full time for the union. Over the 25 years, the union has had only two strikes, “both successful,” Carver said. Marvin Ewing was the 1069’s president in the first, Carver in the second. Carver said he was recruited to accept an office in the union by Ewing. “He told me to think of others, not yourself.”

Westbrook City Councils for decades have invited public comment on every issue. The current council may not be that willing to listen. It voted Monday to consider changing its rules on public comment. The suggestion for a change in rules comes from Don Richards, who asked the council’s Committee of the Whole for “consideration of a public comment period during City Council meetings.” The wording appears to say that he wants to hear from the public less often than has been the practice.

About 108 miles of Gorham’s 116 miles of roads need some kind of costly work, according to town engineer Bill Taylor’s survey. The town is spending no money on asphalt paving during this current fiscal year. During the 1991-92 fiscal year, $15,156 was spent and during 1990-91, $49,314 was spent. Taylor’s survey shows that 27.3 miles, or 23 percent of Gorham’s roads, need reconstruction, at a cost of $171,095 a mile. The largest portion, 33.6 percent, or 36.7 miles, need crack sealing and maintenance, which costs $33,533 a mile.

Gorham was swarming with more than 600 firefighters over the weekend, in town to attend Fire Attack School to hone old skill and learn new. The two-day event at Gorham High School was sponsored by the Cumberland County Fire Chiefs and the Gorham Fire Department.

Marland and Schonen Wing, Meghan, Marlanda, Melissa and Matthew, were hosts in their Cumberland Street, Westbrook, home for Easter dinner. Thirteen-year-old Marlanda made and decorated an Easter bunny cake that looked professionally done. Meghan, 15, made one of her favorite salads. Melissa, 10, arranged an attractive vegetable tray. Guest included Marland’s sister Marshalyn and family from Belgrade and his parents, Marshall and Florence Wing, Woodland Road, Westbrook.

May 7, 2003

The Westbrook Food Pantry has found a new home at the Sebago Moc building next to the Dana Warp Mill. The pantry has the space for two years. Developer Tim Flannery, who owns the building, found the space for the pantry by negotiating with one of his tenants.

Meanwhile, the City Council has approved a $1.2 million short-term loan to Flannery for his $16.7 million office building. The loan could potentially cover a cash shortfall that apparently arose at the last minute for a project that is the cornerstone of the city’s downtown revitalization project. “I was on such a tight construction schedule. I’ve got to have the building ready by next spring. I didn’t have time to go out and find another investor. A decision had to be made quickly,” said Flannery. He has secured more than $15 million in financing for the building.

Gorham voters will decide next month whether to spend $2.4 million to demolish most of the historic Charles C. Shaw School on South Street and renovate a small section into office spaces, a choice some believe pits preservation against pragmatism. While supporters say the town can’t afford to renovate the entire building for an estimated $5.12 million – an option the Town Council did not put on the ballot – others argue the more expensive project would preserve a historic building and provide a central center for school and town offices.

In an unexpected move, the City Council Monday put a sudden halt to all the zoning changes that have been in effect since March. Opponents of the ordinance have filed suit to overturn it in Cumberland County Superior Court. And residents near the downtown were flowing into City Hall seeking approval for various home improvements, which hadn’t been allowed under the old zoning. Now all those people will have to wait. Mathew Eddy, director of economic and community development, admitted after the meeting that the ordinance had become quite convoluted and it might be best to start over.

At its annual meeting, the Gorham Business and Civic Exchange elected the following officers: Torey Carr (Edward Jones Investment), president; Judy Brown (ABBA Video Productions), vice president; Jason Beever (C.E. Carll Agency), treasurer; and Sterling Williams (Gorham Savings Bank), treasurer.

This photo shows the original St. Hyacinth Church

that was built on Brown Street in 1879.

A Rectory (not visible in the photo) was built to the left of the Church in 1883.

The large building on the right is St. Hyacinth School that was built on Walker Street in 1893.

A small cemetery once occupied the site where the school is located. In 1883 the bodies were moved to the present day St. Hyacinth Cemetery on Stroudwater Street.

The old church was closed on October 18, 1942 and the present St. Hyacinth Church celebrated its first Mass on October 25, 1942. The old church was later razed.

(Mike Sanphy Collection)

