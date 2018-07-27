Loon Echo Trek now has competitive division

BRIDGTON — Loon Echo Land Trust’s 17th annual Norway Savings Bank Loon Echo Trek, scheduled for Sept. 15, has started a new competitive division.

In addition to the 6-mile non-competitive recreational hike along the Southwest Ridge Trail of Pleasant Mountain, participants now can opt for an 8.4-mile Mountain Challenge Division trail race up, across the ridge and back down the mountain.

The Mountain Challenge offers a fully supported route with food and water aid stations. It will start at the base of the Shawnee Peak Ski Area and run up then across the mountain to the “Teepee” on the Southwest Ridge Trail. Racers will then return by the same route to the finish line at the base.

The untimed recreational hiking Trek participants will be transported via event van to the Southwest Ridge trail-head on the southern end of Pleasant Mountain for the 6-mile hike, which also offers refreshment stations.

A post-Trek party with a taco and potato bar lunch, free beer, live music and awards will be held at the ski area base lodge.

The fundraising event this year is limited to 200 participants and registration prices through Aug. 14 are $45 for adults and $30 for juniors; Aug. 15-Sept. 7, $60 for adults, $30 juniors. Day of the trek, registration will be $100 if space is available. Online registration is at www.runreg.com/TREK. More information is available at www.lelt.org/programs/trek. For questions about the Trek contact, Trek Event Coordinator, Matt Markot, at trek@lelt.org.