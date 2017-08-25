'Love always, Bridgton' promotes town as destination

BRIDGTON — A rebranding plan half a year in the making has crossed the finish line in Bridgton, where officials this week unveiled a new marketing campaign to promote the town.

The Aug. 21 event at the Magic Lantern Theatre allowed Town Manager Bob Peabody and Selectboard Chairman Greg Watkins to introduce “Love always, Bridgton” to the crowd.

The slogan will be coupled with a logo and advertising design, and public relations and social media outreach.

“This is our Renaissance and the perfect time to launch this national campaign; real estate prices and interest rates remain low, development is happening and you can walk in any direction and hit a body of water,” Peabody said in a press release. “We’re not just a pass-through town on 302 – Bridgton is a destination and we want everyone to know about us.”

“With only 5,200 year-round residents and a population that doubles in the summer, not everyone wants to see the same thing happen in town,” said Watkins. “But this tagline is universal and was unanimously approved by our entire board.”

“I wasn’t sure that any town could own the word ‘love’ until I saw this campaign,” continued Peabody. “But when we first saw this work, we were blown away. We couldn’t wait to share it.”

According to the press release, the town hired a Maine-based marketing team from Blackfly Media to create the campaign. That team conducted market research – including interviews with town officials, residents, business owners, and others – to identify and highlight Bridgton’s unique characteristics.

Peabody said Wednesday that the campaign is funded through a combination of local taxes and municipal tax increment financing.

“Last year we appropriated $19,000 for branding/marketing and this year $25,000,” Peabody said in an email. “Some of those funds go to our contract with Blackfly Media. Funding came from a mixture of taxation and the Route 302 TIF.”

“Regardless of what you envision for Bridgton’s future, love is what keeps us here or keeps us coming back,” Watkings added in the press release.

Matt Junker can be reached at 781-3661 ext. 123 or mjunker@theforecaster.net. Follow him on Twitter: @MattJunker.

The town of Bridgton has unveiled its new marketing campaign: Love Always, Bridgton.