LRHS academic team sets sights on nationals

NAPLES – The team of Lake Region High School students getting ready to compete in the Academic World Quest national competition appears to be all set when it comes to questions about the European Union or women in technology. But they could use a little help as they raise funds for their trip to Washington at the end of April.

“The school provides no funding, no credit, no nothing,” said social studies teacher Scott Nye, who coaches the students, about the trip to the national competition. “So in order for them to go, one of the teachers has to put the entire trip on their credit card, and then we raise funds and hope it gets paid off.”

The four-person team set to test their knowledge of various global issues in the national World Quest competition is made up of Andrew Gianatassio of Naples, Liam Opie of Bridgton, Adam Ranco of Bridgton, and Olivia Thompson of Bridgton. Gianatassio, Opie, Ranco and classmate Alyvia Wilson won the state level high school competition on March 1, earning the right to compete at the National Press Club on April 29 against other teams from around the country.

Each of the students has their own areas of expertise for the competition: Giantassio specializes in peace and conflict as well as the European Union, Opie in China and Turkey, Ranco in combating infectious diseases in global mega-cities, and Thompson in countering violent extremism and women in technology.

Joining them in Washington will be alternate Logan Anderson-Smart of Naples, along with several of their classmates who also competed in the state competition but were not on the winning team. Those teammates are Dominic Adams of Casco, Frank Kimball of Bridgton, Elijah Brown of Naples, and Devyn Hatch of Bridgton.

Despite the wealth of moral support for the team as they prepare, Nye says it’s financial support that could really help right now.

“It’s really a problem, because the kids have to spent their time raising the money rather than studying,” according to Nye, who also said that the group needs to raise about $10,000 over the next month or so.

They have several fundraisers in the works, including a pancake breakfast on Saturday, April 8th from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. at the American Legion in Naples. They are also planning a trivia night at a local restaurant.

This fundraising rush is not exactly new for Lake Region students competition in World Quest, as the school has had a solid run of success at both the state and national levels. The school’s trophy case is now home to five different state trophies, and according to Nye, Lakes Region teams have placed in the top 10 nationally twice.

Kimball, a senior, says that the school’s repeated success has led to the creation of a class dedicated to the competition, which has in turn helped to fuel their history of winning.

“The competition at other schools is, often times, treated as an extracurricular activity,” said Kimball. “Because of the success we’ve had in the past, it’s become a class over the years … The most efficient way to do it is to actually have a block (of class) like this.”

“Typically, Lake Region High School does place pretty high for the national competition ,” said Adams.

Lake Region students Frank Kimball, Andrew Gianattasio, Olivia Thompson, Devyn Hatch, Elijah Brown, Dominic Adams, Liam Opie, Adam Ranco and Logan Anderson-Smart all plan to travel to Washington in April as four of them prepare to compete in the Academic World Quest national challenge.