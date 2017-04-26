LRHS early season outdoor track update

SOUTH PORTLAND — The Lakers turned in a battery of strong performances at April 19’s Red Riot Invitational, despite chilly temperatures and strong winds. Several members of the team set personal bests, and five girls logged States-worthy numbers.

Megan Boos qualified provisionally for States in the 100 hurdles and the triple jump and set personal bests in the triple jump and long jump.

Sam DeSouza qualified automatically in all three throwing events, and posted a new personal best – by almost four feet – in the discus. “Her throw of 100 feet, one inch is less than three feet off the school record,” coach Mark Snow said.

Hannah Chadwick qualified automatically in the triple jump and set two personal bests, in the 100 and the javelin.

Catherine Christiansen and Danica Chadwick qualified provisionally in the 400 and the 300 hurdles, respectively.

Lake Region next travels to York; that meet is on Friday, April 28. They have a home meet on May 6.

Adam Birt can be reached at abirt@keepmecurrent.com. Follow him on Twitter: @CurrentSportsME.