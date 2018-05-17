MacDonald challenges Plummer for Casco board

CASCO — Selectboard incumbent Grant Plummer faces a challenge from IT administrator Robert MacDonald Jr. in the town’s only contested race this year.

Eric Dibner is the only candidate on the ballot for Casco’s Open Space Council, as is Tuan Nguyen for SAD 61 School Board.

Selectboard

Robert MacDonald Jr.

Age: 59

Occupation: IT administrator

Previous Political experience: none

Why are you running for Selectboard?

The last line of Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address reads “and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.” I feel that if truly the government is of the people, by the people and for the people, being a resident of the town of Casco, it is my duty to become involved. I live in Casco, went to school here, and I work in this town. Casco is very special to me, and I want to do my part in making sure that this town can continue to be special for our kids in the future. I don’t feel that I can complain about town government, if I am not willing to be part of it. The job title is selectperson and overseer of the poor. We have folks in this town that are struggling to keep food on their table, heat in the winter. I feel that we need to address the poor of our town, just as much as we need to address the issues of taxes, roads and jobs. The town of Casco has a lot to offer, we have thousands of people come to our town in the summer to enjoy out lakes and what we have to offer. We need to find ways to provide for the people of the town without losing the charm that draws people here.

What skills and experiences do you bring to the table that you think can help Casco?

My skills are in my personality. I am reserved, I tend to stay on the fringes, but I am observant of what is going on around me. I am very good at figuring things out. And I like to see a project through to completion.

What do you see as the biggest challenge facing Casco today? And biggest opportunity?

Here are a few of the challenges that I am aware of, I am also sure that there are others. The limited job market in the town, and the limited affordable housing in comparison to the personal income of the residents. How to handle the needs of our summer residents while meeting the expectations of our year-round residents. To maintain what makes Casco a destination for many without losing why we live here… Our biggest opportunity is meeting our biggest challenges head on and finding solutions that work for the people of our great town. We have chosen to live here, let us all work together to show others why Casco is a great place to live and to raise a family.

Grant Plummer

Age: not provided

Occupation: owner of a home construction and renovation business

Previous political experience: current Selectboard member

Why are you running for Selectboard?

I’m running for my third term as a Casco Selectboard member, so at this time I’m just finishing my sixth year of being a board member. The reason why I decided to run for a third term is that I’m still interested in trying to do good work for the town of Casco. To be involved in the process and ensure the town that I love and decided to raise my family in be successful.

What skills and experiences do you bring to the table that you think can help Casco?

As the owner of a home construction/renovation business I believe I have a couple key skills that help in the process of being a Selectboard member. First I would say is excellent problem-solving skills. This combined with decent people skills and a sense of humor help me to be a positive board member.

What do you see as the biggest challenge facing Casco today? And biggest opportunity?

My goal in the near future as a Selectboard member is to get some clarity on a short- and long-term maintenance and funding plan for our road work. I would also like to see the board have a closer connection with SAD 61 to help us support and understand our biggest expenditure in our budget.

