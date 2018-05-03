Maine Baseball Hall of Fame welcomes this year's inductees

YARMOUTH—10 new names will join the ranks of those immortalized in the Maine Baseball Hall of Fame when it holds its annual induction ceremony at the Holiday Inn by the Bay in Portland on Sunday, July 22, including Edmund “Ned” Beyer (Milton, Massachusetts), Willie Boynton (Skowhegan), Jim Cameron (Trenton), Ronald “Mickey” Foster (posthumous; Standish), Dave Gaw (Guilford), Jason Jensen (Topsham), Robert Lippert (Augusta), Maynard Maxwell (Lee), Brian O’Gara (formerly of Westbrook) and Shan Slicer (Waterford).

According to a press release and his obituary, Foster went undefeated on the mound during his stint at Standish High School in the late ’40s and early ’50s; he earned Triple-C All-Star Honors in each of those four years as well, building a reputation as one of the Portland Evening Express’s most ferocious batters. He signed with the Kitty League Fulton Baseball Club in 1953 before moving up to the Piedmont League Hagerstown Baseball Club the following year. As a pro pitcher, Foster even faced off with that other Mickey — Mickey Mantle. Foster passed away on May 11, 2016.

O’Gara has worked in the Commissioner’s Office of Major League Baseball for 23 years as Vice-President of Special Events.

Don Douglas heads up the Maine Baseball Hall of Fame, which is based in Yarmouth. The organization can be found online at https://sites.google.com/site/mebhof/.