Maine Maritime-bound foster child ‘sets bar high’

WINDHAM — Iraq. New Gloucester. Syria. Raymond. Jordan. Otisfield. These are just some of that places that Fayd Karim, 18, has called home at some point.

Karim will soon add Castine to that list when he starts this school year as a freshman at Maine Maritime Academy, which he will attend tuition-free through a state program supporting foster and adopted children.

“As I reflect back on when I was first put into the foster care system in 2011, if you would have asked me that six years later, I would be speaking about success of teamwork in the foster system, I would have said that you were crazy,” Karim said to the audience at a celebration of his accomplishments this week in Windham. “But at this point in my life, I’ve come to the conclusion that most things in life require a push in the right direction from trusted people in your life.”

The July 24 celebration was held by SMART Child and Family Services, a Windham-based organization that aims to “provide a therapeutic, corrective family experience for children who have lived through abuse, neglect and trauma.”

Karim’s foster parents, Rich and Deborah Maguire of Otisfield, are part of the SMART CFS network. Kyle Manahan, a clinician with SMART CFS, has also worked with Karim since he joined the Maguires and helped him navigate the college application process.

“As Fayd heads off to college, we thought it would be pretty neat to throw him a party,” said SMART CFS Executive Director Susan Percy.

Following the ceremony, Karim outlined the journey he and his five brothers have taken since leaving Iraq with their biological father. After spending time in several middle eastern countries, they moved to Tucson, Arizona, in 2008. They later spent a year in St. Louis, Missouri, before coming to Portland.

Karim said that all five of his brothers were able to stay together when initially placed in foster care in 2011.

“We were all lucky to be in the same foster house,” he explained, saying that three of his older brothers have since aged out of the foster care system: one attends the University of Maine, one is a veteran who lives in Brewer, and one lives in the Washington, D.C., area.

The brothers bounced around several Maine foster homes in three years. It wasn’t until 2014 when he and his younger brother, Mo, were placed with the Maguires that Karim says “stability became a big part of my life for the first time.”

Rich Maguire says that he and his wife have fostered 13 children since 1977, and that a key is understanding that the children have many needs and usually have experienced some sort of trauma in their lives.

“You’ve got to get them through the trauma,” he said. “You just have to be patient with them.”

Maguire admitted that the boys do “give me a run for my money,” but that he “love(s) them dearly.”

According to Maguire, Karim has grown into a “whole different person” from when he first came to them.

“I get to see them grow into men … that’s my reward,” said Maguire.

Acting Maine Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Ricker Hamilton was on hand in Windham to recognize Karim and also the important role that foster families play in Maine.

“Whether its temporary placement or a forever home, these children need foster families that are ready and willing to open their lives, their homes and their hearts to them,” Hamilton said during the celebration. “The stability, the support, the love and commitment our vulnerable children receive from those who are willing to take over this responsibility cannot be overstated – and I cannot thank you enough.”

Hamilton, who gave Karim a “challenge coin” in recognition of hard work and his personal cell phone number should Karim ever need to reach him, said that the young man is “setting the bar pretty high” for other foster children.

According to Hamilton, only about 3 percent of foster children go on to higher education.

“We’ve got to do better than that,” Hamilton said, noting that Karim is “breaking the cycle” and “blazing a trail.”

Karim, who played several sports at Oxford Hills High School and was involved in the Key Club, is looking forward to his next opportunities at Maine Maritime Academy.

He will be attending the school with help from the tuition waiver program from the Finance Authority of Maine. The waiver program allows certain foster or adopted children from Maine, chosen from a competitive pool of applications, to attend public college and universities with free tuition.

FAME director Martha Johnson said at the ceremony that there are only 30 available spots in the tuition waiver program, and that it is probably the authority’s most competitive program.

Towards the end of his remarks at the ceremony, Karim thanked his “team” of supporters: his foster parents, the SMART CFS agency and DHHS.

“I never would have truly understood the concept of teamwork without the stability I’ve had for the past three and a half years,” he said.

Matt Junker can be reached at 781-3661 ext. 123 or mjunker@theforecaster.net. Follow him on Twitter: @MattJunker.

Fayd Karim, 18, with his foster parent Rich Maguire. Karim will attend Maine Maritime Academy this year tuition-free through a Finace Authority of Maine program.

Acting Maine Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Ricker Hamilton presents Fayd Karim with a “challenge coin” in recognition of his hard work and accomplishments.