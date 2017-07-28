Man hurt in dirt bike-pickup crash in Raymond

RAYMOND — A Limington man crashed his unregistered dirt bike into a truck in Raymond Thursday evening, breaking his leg and likely racking up charges in the process, police say.

Joshua Levesque, 21, was riding his 2002 Honda dirt bike eastbound on the sidewalk of Route 302 when he collided with a 2005 Dodge truck being driven by 34-year-old Stephen Anderson of Casco, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Anderson was heading westbound and making a right hand turn off Route 302 into the Raymond Shopping Plaza when Levesque crashed into the front passenger fender of Anderson’s truck, sending Levesque up onto the truck’s windshield, the sheriff’s office said.

Levesque suffered “an obvious broken leg with bone protruding through the skin” and was taken to Maine Medical Center, the sheriff’s office said. Witnesses described him as driving his dirt bike at a high speed on the sidewalk, and the sheriff’s office says he will face several charges, including driving to endanger.

Anderson was not injured in the crash, police say.

The dirt bike that police say Joshua Levesque of Limington was driving on a sidewalk in Raymond Thursday evening when he struck a truck and broke his leg.