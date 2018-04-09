Arrest Gorham Domino’s robbery

Domino’s Pizza in Gorham. Police have made an arrest in the armed robbery of the establishment that occurred on Saturday, April 7 at 11:35 p.m.

Update: April 9, 2018, 12:30 p.m.

GORHAM — Gorham Police have arrested a 36-year old Portland man suspected in an armed robbery at Domino’s Pizza, 621 Lower Main St., at 11:35 p.m. on Saturday, April 7.

Police have charged Nathan Allen with armed robbery.

The Gorham Police, according to a press release Monday by Deputy Police Chief Christopher Sanborn, obtained information on April 8 that led them to Allen of Veranda Street, Portland.

“Mr. Allen was located and arrested without incident as he left his apartment,” the press release said. “At this time, Mr. Allen has not been connected to any of the other armed robberies that have been committed in the Greater Portland area.”

The Gorham Police Department is sharing information with other agencies that have been affected by the “recent rash of robberies.”

Police said Monday a small amount of cash was taken and no one was hurt.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact Gorham Police Department at 222-1660.

April 4, 2018, 9:30 a.m.

GORHAM — Police are investigating an armed robbery of Domino’s Pizza, 621 Lower Main St., that occurred Saturday, April 7 at 11:35 p.m.

“There appeared to be one male involved,” Sgt. Ted Hatch of Gorham Police Department said in a press release. “He did not display a handgun, but did have his hand under his sweatshirt.”

The suspect was wearing jeans, gray boxers and a gray sweatshirt, police said, and described as about 5’7″ in height and weighing 150 pounds.

“He fled from the business on foot and got into an unknown type and color vehicle at an adjacent business and headed in the direction of Westbrook,” the press release said.

Police did not disclose the amount of money taken in the robbery.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Gorham Police Department at 222-1660.